Flightplan and VOR radial disagreement
Hi all,
I've noticed a slightly annoying trend regarding VOR navigation in the sim and I'm wondering if I'm misunderstanding something...
It seems that the bearings given in the flight plan to/from a VOR are out by a couple of degrees when I cross-reference them with the purple track overlayed on the G1000 (and presumably other FMC systems). The effect of this is:
1. When I fly strictly according to the VOR radials, my flightpath tends to diverge from the purple line,
2. On the last leg of the flight, when flying away from a VOR and to the destination airport, my (VOR based) flightpath often misses the distination airport by a some distance.
Is there some dissonance between true/magnetic north in the flightplan/FMC that I'm not aware of? I'd love for someone to educate me...
Ryzen 3 3100 @ 4.4 GHz
16 GB @ 3200 MHz
GTX 970
2560 x 1080
