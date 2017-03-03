I attempted to launch MSFS2020 like I always do using the blue-square icon. It took me to a screen with "Gaming Services" on it. I am unable to get past this screen. I've accessed my library. MSFS 2020 is listed, but will not launch...takes me back to this same frustrating screen. Anyone else have this problem? Anyone have a solution. I've put over 300 hours on this simulator & am loving it. HELP!!!!