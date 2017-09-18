Just a general list of things that I think MSFS2020 could work out. There are more items I could list but these are the most disruptive issues that have affected my enjoyment using MSFS2020:
1. I am not that familiar with the FSX instrument panel and virtual cockpit layout. I skipped from FS2004 to this version but it was very disconcerting trying to use the virtual-cockpit-only (FSX did have a 2-d panel option I believe, although it was the first version of the game to be geared toward use of the VC) and constantly having to re-center the view forward as well as having to use my left hand to fiddle with the mouse while flying. Several would-be crashes later I still haven't been able to really find a happy medium. I can't yet afford any VR equipment but even if I used this type of setup I can still envision scenarios where this Made-For-VR philosophy can run into issues. I would probably also need to take a few dramamine tablets prior to using it. At least for the first few weeks or so. If you want something that thoroughly immersive, cough-up the cash to rent a real-life Cessna for an hour.
2. "Active Pause" IMO has no real value in that when used, it simply freezes your position over a fixed point on Earth. Your airspeed, altitude, fuel consumption and turn rate remain active. Am I missing something here? Maybe I'm missing the point. But even the name of the feature is as oxymoronic as saying "conscious sleep" or "peaceful violence."
3. When using "Esc" to bring up the main menu, and returning to flight, your flaps are placed full-down, spoilers/speedbrakes are fully deployed, engines are reduced to idle (on certain planes, even full reverse-thrust is applied) and on a few aircraft, even autopilot and navigational settings are cancelled. So in effect, you return to a plane that is out of control. I did manage to assign "p" as an actual pause but then I noticed I could not use it as a toggle key and had to assign a key combo to unpause that requires some slight finger-gymnastics. Also, unlike previous FS versions, you can't adjust any instrument panel or plane settings when paused. This is especially chaotic when trying to reach a switch during flight.
4. I still experience Crash To Desktop on a regular basis despite numerous attempts to fix the issue or updates.
5. There is no way to temporarily disable ATC like in all previous versions of MSFS and ATC has a small but noticeable impact on framerate, in my experience, and there seems to be a connection between it and game crashes.
6. In my opinion, disecting instant replay feature from the game series was a mistake, not only did I enjoy replaying and analyzing my landings etc., I would often use instant replay on previous versions of FS when I was away from the game instead of pausing to reduce wear on my screen, knowing that I could return to normal flight with the same fuel amount and complete the flight. Why MS couldn't even keep a short, 2-4 minute instant replay is something I'm still perplexed by.
7. Cutting the rotary-wing and sailplane flight models was very disappointing.
8. Why are there only two voices used for AI ATC. Male and female. You'd think, with the complexity of the game, there would be a bit more variety in that respect.
