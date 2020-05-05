Working Title G1000 mod problems
I downloaded, installed it per the instructions, dragging the "workingtitle-g1000" file into my community folder (Steam Edition), and tried it out in the G36. I used the Garmin to set a course from Watsonville to Monterey, with an ILS approach to RWY 10R. When I engaged the autopilot after takeoff, the G36 immediately veered some 180 degrees away from the magenta line. In other words, the AP worked worse than before. I read the "readme" file before I installed the workingtitle-g1000 file. Per the readme instructions:
Due to changes in how planes load their configurations in WU4, we had to change the code that loads custom display gauges from WTEngineDisplay.xml, as is done with our sample for the G36. In order to get these to work now, aircraft creators or modders must put the contents of the `WTEngineDisplay` section directly into panel.xml, within the body of the main `PlaneHTMLConfig` section. This is unfortunate, but it was the only way we could preserve this functionality.
I literally could not follow this, in that I couldn't find the "WTEngineDisplay" section of the file, or the "panel.xml", or the "body of the main PlaneHTMLConfig section." Maybe this is why the mod didn't work as it's supposed to?
Or perhaps I should've exited out of MSFS and restarted it, they way you do after an OS update?
I have deleted the Working Title G1000 file from my community folder for now. I would like to hear from anyone who's successfully installed this mod and can tell me how I screwed up.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
