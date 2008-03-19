Thread: Jim Vile's approaches for AIs

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Default Jim Vile's approaches for AIs

    Hi Guys,

    The late Jim Vile, may his soul rest in peace, has made some excellent approaches to FS9 airfields/airports so that AI aircraft do not visibly fly through mountains in their immediate areas, e.g. Innsbruck (LOWI), where such AIs approach very realisticly through a winding valley.

    I've been busting my brains in trying to find out what the basics of Jim's methods were but even after disassembling some of his BGL files, I still have no idea how to even begin.

    My interest in the above is for the small picturesque addon Ambrolauri airfield (UGAM) in a very mountainous area in the state of Georgia and which was not included in the default FS9. In the meantime I've edited the included "normal" approach BGLs for flyable (light) aircraft and ATC now vectors me in such a way that further visible and extremely spectacular approaches through the winding valleys, have become possible. However, AI aircraft sometimes beat me to it because they have "straight in" approaches through the mountains.

    Advice anyone ?

    Thanks in advance.

    Hans
    Default

    Hi,

    I have only used ADE to create such approaches, and will describe this using ADE.

    First, AI aircraft will only follow a simple approach to the runway - complex approaches with transitions will not be followed.

    They will use an ILS approach to the runway, but only the part of the approach on the main ADE page of an ILS approach - no legs, no missed approach, and no transitions.

    The AI will:

    1. Head to the waypoint displayed on the main page of the ADE ILS approach. It's listed as Fix Ident. It doesn't matter what direction it is coming from, it will head directly there.
    2. Descend to the altitude in the Appr Alt Feet line, crossing the above waypoint at that altitude.
    3. Depart that waypoint at the heading in the Heading Deg. line, descending constantly from now until it arrives at the runway.
    4. When the plane crosses the extended centerline of the runway, it will turn to the runway heading and land.

    So step 4 is how you get the "curved approach". In step 1 and 2 you set the location of the waypoint so you are at the starting point of your approach and at a reasonable alititude. You then set the heading in step 3 so the plane heads down the valley. Then in step 4 the plane turns from that heading to the runway heading and lands.

    You cannot create more complicated approaches with more than two turns (turn 1 is the turn at the waypoint, turn 2 is the turn to the runway heading).

    Hope this helps,
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
    Default

    When I set an AI flight plan in hills and mountains I make it an IFR, even if the AC is flying low ATC will tell it to flyhigher to avoid the obstacles.
    If you set it VFR ATC will let it fly it's own route and it will fly through hills etc.

    I purposely set an AI aircraft to fly low in a hilly area and sure enough ATC told it climb, then when free of the hill it got told to fly low again.

    This works for me anyhow.


    Col.
