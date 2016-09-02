Thread: Looking For An LNAV Key

While climbing out on takeoff in the B787, I would very much like to hit a key that would activate LNAV, instead of having to change screens to the cockpit view and click it on manually. Call it lazy, but its nice to make those takeoffs smooth and efficient and all on the same screen...I haven't found an LNAV option on Keyboard Control, but I'm wondering if there a way to assign a key to LNAV that I have missed. Does anyone know of a way to do this?...Thanks in advance for any suggestions...
Lee Graves
