Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Looking For An LNAV Key

  1. Today, 02:05 PM #1
    leegra
    leegra is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Posts
    33

    Default Looking For An LNAV Key

    While climbing out on takeoff in the B787, I would very much like to hit a key that would activate LNAV, instead of having to change screens to the cockpit view and click it on manually. Call it lazy, but its nice to make those takeoffs smooth and efficient and all on the same screen...I haven't found an LNAV option on Keyboard Control, but I'm wondering if there a way to assign a key to LNAV that I have missed. Does anyone know of a way to do this?...Thanks in advance for any suggestions...

    Lee Graves
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:57 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,914

    Default

    The nearest I can find is: "Toggle Autopilot Localizer Hold" (which does the the same job as LNAV, in FMS mode) key command Ctrl+O.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. PMDG First load Requesting Activation key. PMDG is denying Activation key. HELP!
    By Jackroo0505 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-09-2016, 01:39 AM
  2. Key West Naval Air Station - Key West, Florida KNQX
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-23-2008, 09:14 AM
  3. ALL PRODUCTS: LOST KEY / GETTING A NEW KEY / REACTIVATING YOUR KEY
    By DreamFleet1 in forum FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions - DreamFleet General Aviation & 737-400 Products
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-22-2003, 01:00 PM
  4. Is there a Beacon key like a strobe or landing light key ???
    By andyschoenfeldt in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-24-2003, 06:47 AM
  5. Any freeware 747 panels with LNAV/VNAV ?
    By Blackbirdlova in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-05-2002, 05:36 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules