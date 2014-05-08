Empty Scenery Areas?
Hi Guys
My FSX Deluxe boxed edition works great with my Win10 so no running issues here!
However I recently deleted a ton of addon scenery (load times well short now) and recently moved some entries down the list in the FSXUI world scenery library, on doing so I noticed that areas 268 and 269 are empty? Theres nothing missing that I can see just 2 empty areas? All the main players are there AFRI, NAME, EURE......etc etc etc.... just wondered why these two lines are empty?
I tried moving everything up to fill the spaces but the list just defaults to empty 268 and 269?
Just thought it strange?
As I said no issues with the game at all!
Mick
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
