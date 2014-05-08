Hi Guys
My FSX Deluxe boxed edition works great with my Win10 so no running issues here!
However I recently deleted a ton of addon scenery (load times well short now) and recently moved some entries down the list in the FSXUI world scenery library, on doing so I noticed that areas 268 and 269 are empty? Theres nothing missing that I can see just 2 empty areas? All the main players are there AFRI, NAME, EURE......etc etc etc.... just wondered why these two lines are empty?
I tried moving everything up to fill the spaces but the list just defaults to empty 268 and 269?
Just thought it strange?
As I said no issues with the game at all!

Mick