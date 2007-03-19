Thread: download Grumman Goose

Anybody knows a site where you can d/l the Grumman Goose without being lured into downloading other various software that you do not need? Thanks in advance
J-Louis
Anybody knows a site where you can d/l the Grumman Goose without being lured into downloading other various software that you do not need? Thanks in advance
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
Try the Sim Outhouse Library - you must be registered to download, but it's free: http://www.sim-outhouse.com/sohforum....php?catid=243
Keep an eye on that site because there's an update due this weekend which hasn't appeared yet, it could be out next week.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
Thanks Tim!
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
Bookmarks