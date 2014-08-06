I downloaded the new TDS 737 max9 v3, it is a nice model but I am unable to change the aircraft.cfg file so it fits in with my naming convention; if the " ui-manufacturer=* " is changed in any way the aircraft does not appear in the FS2004 aircraft listing.

My convention is as follows. In the file listing:

Click image for larger version.  Name: Aircraft folder.JPG  Views: 0  Size: 84.6 KB  ID: 226468

And this appears as follows in the FS2004 internal aircraft listing:

Click image for larger version.  Name: Aircraft listing.JPG  Views: 0  Size: 58.1 KB  ID: 226469

Thanks TDS for the excellent freeware, but why do you now find it necessary to introduce this extra "feature", I presume to stop your cerations from unauthorized copying?