Thread: My trip

My trip

    I took a rubberneck tour around Washington DC in my new Ultralight and I flew low and slow. I find that using an Ultralight is a good way to go site seeing.
    I visited all the POI's and then just flew around.
    If something is pretty far away you can always SLEW.
    Then I went to London and flew From Heathrow, down the river, to London City airport. There is a lot to see over there and it will take several trips to get my fill.
    I then went back to the US to New York.
    JFK to Laguardia to north NYC to Central Park and
    down to The Broadway Tower. I have always wondered why the Chrysler building was not shown, considering the history that the two buildings have together.
    Then down the East river and around to fly under that great bridge that we all love so well.
    Then on to visit that pretty lady and unfortunately, I clipped her right arm and crashed into the the river.
