Greetings All,
While I enjoy flying my own (real) C-150, and having had a ton of fun in FS2004, for the life of me, and despite putting in a MULTITUDE of hours trying to map the 150 in FS2020, I have yet to do so successfully. Not one flight successfully completed. Given the frustration I've continually been experiencing, I've been having thoughts of uninstalling it - and resigning myself to what appears to be an distasteful bit of reality, i.e. FS2020 and I were never meant to be.
Before pulling the plug on this piece of software, I was wondering if there is anyone in the Flight Sim community who resides in the NYC area who might be able to give me some much needed hands-on assistance. The videos on You Tube have been of only limited help.

Thank you all.

Skydoc