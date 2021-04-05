Here is the ACRIV (Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine Aero Club) for the Piper PA28 Arrow IV created by TJ.

JUST FLIGHT, well known for its many achievements for FSX, after releasing a superb PA28 Arrow III, has just released two new PA28 models: ARROW III Turbo and Arrow IV Turbo (RT201) very well made, both in terms of the quality of the graphics and the flight model.

These 200 HP single-engine planes are equipped with a variable-pitch propeller and retractable gear.

In the "90s", the Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine Aeroclub owned a PA28 Arrow IV RT201 Turbo which differs from other PA28 Arrow by its T-tail.

At Simvol, TJ created a livery identical to that of this Arrow IV with its French registration: F-GFIZ.

So, if you have acquired this very beautiful, perfectly successful and operational aircraft, have a good flight on "Indian Zoulou".
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/liveries/pa28-acriv