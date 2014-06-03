Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Slew into london

  1. Today, 11:44 AM #1
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    49

    Default Slew into london

    OK, I decided to buy that AMPHIBIOUS UTRALIGHT FLYING AIRCRAFT from the Marketplace at $9.49.
    It would not be a huge lost if I hated it.
    My first test flight was at London.
    I took off from Heathrow and as I started to climb the plane started to bounce up and down like a roller coaster.
    I thought, here we go again, another problem that I don't need.
    I eased up on the control stick and fiddled around with the trim.
    Soon I had every thing under control.
    The plane was flying just fine.
    I didn't realize just how far from town the airport was.
    At these low speeds it will take for ever to get to the middle of town.
    Thank you SLEW function.
    I followed the river going to each POI until I got to the other side of town.
    The slow speed of that little plane made it possible to take in the sites without just speeding by.
    Even the Piper Cub could not do the job as well.
    I was pleased.
    VFRguy

    By the way, I prefer to call the SLEW function " WARP DRIVE"
    PS. I was surprised to find out that the thing had trim control.
    Last edited by VFRguy; Today at 11:53 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mega airport london heathrow Xtended and uk2000 london heathrow
    By jamesjsmith in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-26-2016, 06:37 AM
  2. FSX | UK2000 London City Airport | VFR London X
    By jerdoo in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-06-2014, 10:18 AM
  3. Is there anyway to hide the slew graphic when slew is on?
    By teisco in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-21-2012, 06:20 PM
  4. **London Luton/London Heathrow Panoramic action**
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 12-16-2008, 05:56 PM
  5. London Heathrow - Charles-De-Gaulle - London Heathrow (13 shots)
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:56 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules