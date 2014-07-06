Thread: P3D5.2 Scenery Update and ORBX

Results 1 to 3 of 3

P3D5.2 Scenery Update and ORBX

    dnpaul
    P3D5.2 Scenery Update and ORBX

    Having successfully updated the client and content components of P3D 5.2, I am downloading the scenery cabs and getting ready to go for it!

    I have ORBX FTX Global Base and Vector with FTX Scotland installed at present. What is the best way to handle this? Should I un-install all the ORBX stuff first? I'm actually a bit curious to see what the ground scenery will be like with just a stock P3D 5.2 install. If I do un-install ORBX stuff, is there a way to not have to re-download all the big files if I choose to re-install it after the P3D scenery components get installed?

    Thanks!
    dogdish
    Default

    Read this from Nick Cooper at ORBX...

    https://orbxsystems.com/forum/topic/...ate-correctly/
    dnpaul
    Default

    Thank you! It had slipped my mind that ORBX has their own forum. Duh!
