Thread: P3D5.2 Scenery Update and ORBX

Having successfully updated the client and content components of P3D 5.2, I am downloading the scenery cabs and getting ready to go for it!
I have ORBX FTX Global Base and Vector with FTX Scotland installed at present. What is the best way to handle this? Should I un-install all the ORBX stuff first? I'm actually a bit curious to see what the ground scenery will be like with just a stock P3D 5.2 install. If I do un-install ORBX stuff, is there a way to not have to re-download all the big files if I choose to re-install it after the P3D scenery components get installed?
Thanks!
