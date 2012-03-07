Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Advice required on new throttle/joystick for MSFS 2020

  1. Today, 06:27 AM #1
    JohnFoz
    JohnFoz is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Posts
    39

    Default Advice required on new throttle/joystick for MSFS 2020

    I need a new rudder/throttle/joystick to replace my temperamental and old Black Widow joystick.

    The Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS seems the obvious equivalent to the Black Widow,but unfortunately is in short supply.

    Are there any other options similar to the Black Widow?

    Without spending too much money, what is the best option for MSFS 2020?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:38 AM #2
    n697dt
    n697dt is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Tulsa, OK USA
    Posts
    119

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JohnFoz View Post
    I need a new rudder/throttle/joystick to replace my temperamental and old Black Widow joystick.

    The Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS seems the obvious equivalent to the Black Widow,but unfortunately is in short supply.

    Are there any other options similar to the Black Widow?

    Without spending too much money, what is the best option for MSFS 2020?
    I recently purchased the Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS and I'm pretty happy with it. Make sure you get the Xbox version and not the Playstation. I've had both, and the Playstation version wasn't totally compatible. I found my Thrustmaster at Bestbuy for I think $79.99. Unless you're willing to fork over hundreds for a yoke, rudders, etc., I think this is the best deal for the money.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Unable to to get the throttle working on joystick MS flt Sim 2020
    By farmer2702 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-24-2020, 10:49 AM
  2. New Build PC for FSX Advice Required
    By Maxi67 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-03-2012, 03:53 PM
  3. Pedals, Joystick, Throttle Advice Please
    By Jim Ryan in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-26-2012, 07:07 PM
  4. New Joystick required - Recommendations?
    By Blitzer in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 06-16-2009, 02:22 PM
  5. Throttle problem - only one responding to joystick throttle control
    By Bozkashi in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-17-2006, 07:05 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules