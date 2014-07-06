Well, I did it.
I downloaded 6 of the 7 free updates with 0 problems.
The 7th update was an airliner called A32NV.
I have 0 interest in airliners. I am too old to learn all of the stuff needed to operate such a beast.
I have more than I can handle with the little boys.
My beloved Baron 58 and the DA 62 are my love for over 90 percent of my flights.
That is about to change a little bit because there is a lot to look at with all the candy that these updates offer.
I need a slower aircraft to cruise around these big city's in.
I did a test flight around D C with a Piper Cub but it was till pretty fast.
In FS10 there was an ultralight that I cruised around with. I flew real slow and low in the Grand Canyon. I landed on that big rock down under. I landed on 5 or 6 aircraft carriers around the globe. They are great for landing just about any place you want.
There is one in the Marketplace that I have been looking at for $10.
The only update that I checked out so far is the North America update.
It should be a fun day tomorrow.
VFRguy