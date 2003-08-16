Another fictional of Dave Maltby's DH Comet 4C in FS2004.

Name: DH Comet Topper1.jpg Views: 8 Size: 39.6 KB

Name: DH comet Topper2.jpg Views: 7 Size: 45.8 KB

Name: DH Comet 4C Topper.jpg Views: 7 Size: 12.6 KB