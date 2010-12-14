Thread: What a day

On this lovely day I climbed into my SHOCK ULTRA and headed north.
I flew over to visit MOUNT RUSHMORE.
I could never find it before this update.
It sure is a handsome site. I spent over 20 minutes looking at it from different view points.
Next I flew over to visit Chief Crazy Horse. It will be a pretty cool place when they are finished working on it.
They have a lot of work to do.
I then went over to take a look at THE DEVILS TOWER.
It's that place where they made that cool movie.
You know,,,,that movie JohnJohn stared in.
I flew around the tower several times making my plan.
I then turned on my “SUPER MAN“ option and put my plan in motion.
The tower has a pretty good slope at the top so I made my approach to the low side of the slope.
I made my approached with full flaps and stall speed.
When I got close to the edge the plane stalled out.
On my next try I came in a little higher and added a tad bit more power.
The wheels touched down as I flew past the edge.
After 3 or 4 bounces the plane came to a stop.
I made it. I just landed on the top of THE DEVILS TOWER.
I was the first person the world and in the history of flying, to land on THE DEVILS TOWER.
A feat that will never be repeated.
Their I was, on top of THE DEVILS TOWER alone with my plane.
Never mind the fact that when the plane stopped, we were upside down.
After a minute or so I zoomed in to the pilot seat and saw movement.
I was alive.
VFRguy
