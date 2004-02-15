Thread: Installation issue

Hi!, regarding the MOD AI SHIPS and BOATS file (GAIST_MSFS_V1) that some people including my self find not working. So is there a
way to check that the apps is installed correctly in the folder? Thanks.
Yes the GAIST_MSFS_V1 folder should be in your Community folder. Now launch the sim and go to some place like the Bahamas where there are a lot of cruise ships.
Tim Wright
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
