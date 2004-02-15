Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Installation issue

  Today, 12:11 PM
    Miahflyer
    Hi!, regarding the MOD AI SHIPS and BOATS file (GAIST_MSFS_V1) that some people including my self find not working. So is there a
    way to check that the apps is installed correctly in the folder? Thanks.
  Today, 01:46 PM
    tiger1962
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Yes the GAIST_MSFS_V1 folder should be in your Community folder. Now launch the sim and go to some place like the Bahamas where there are a lot of cruise ships.
