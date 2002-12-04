Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hollywood or bust

  Today, 10:18 AM
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    43

    Default Hollywood or bust

    Can any one out there see the HOLLYWOOD sign near Bob Hope airport?
    If so, tell me how you can see it.
  Today, 10:40 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,906

    Default

    There's a free add-on Hollywood sign over at flightsim.to. Download and unzip it, then open the Hollywood_Pack1_FAjby folder and double-click on the install.bat file:
    https://flightsim.to/file/1942/holly...les-california
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
