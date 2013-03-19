Different "Window Sizes" for Panel
I created a little panel to use while taxiing in spot view (the Mooney clock and a gauge that shows ground speed). I couldn't decide which I preferred, panel 1 with the gauges side by side or panel 2 with one gauge on top of the other. I have them in different positions, as well, hence the different configuration. So I did both to see which I liked better.
Now here's the thing I don't understand: in order for the gauges to look normal sized, I have the window size of panel 1 set to 0.14 but for panel 2 I have to set it to 0.07, otherwise it's a lot larger.
Can someone explain that?
