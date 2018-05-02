Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: It's a new world

  1. Today, 08:15 PM #1
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    35

    Default It's a new world

    Old George can sleep well tonight.
    I just now installed the World II update without a hitch.
    The very first thing that I did after it installed was to fly into Washington DC from Andrews AFB.
    I headed straight to the Washington Monument to check it out.
    It looked great.
    I flew around a little and saw many great new things.
    There is a lot to see with this new update. It will take some time and that is fine.
    I want to thank all of you who suffered through my rantings.
    I take back every thing I said that was wrong, untrue, annoying and in bad taste,
    It's a new World and I am excited.
    VFRguy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:51 PM #2
    kevinfolsom's Avatar
    kevinfolsom
    kevinfolsom is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    Spokane WA Area
    Posts
    203

    Default

    Perhaps you should try and download all the other World Updates included and check them out. There is a whole new world out there. You might be surprised.
    MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.7 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Where in the World is the new "Where in the World"?
    By mrzippy in forum Comments
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-05-2018, 06:33 PM
  2. I'm looking for Douglas World Cruisers' around-the-world airplane
    By kalak in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-31-2006, 12:25 PM
  3. NEw to the world of Flightsimming world and FSX
    By tocalloee1 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-16-2006, 12:36 PM
  4. Round the world world flight - for bored simmers
    By nojwod in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-08-2004, 11:45 PM
  5. FS Sky World and Real World Weather
    By audiobob in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-01-2002, 03:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules