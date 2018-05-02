Thread: It's a new world

Old George can sleep well tonight.
I just now installed the World II update without a hitch.
The very first thing that I did after it installed was to fly into Washington DC from Andrews AFB.
I headed straight to the Washington Monument to check it out.
It looked great.
I flew around a little and saw many great new things.
There is a lot to see with this new update. It will take some time and that is fine.
I want to thank all of you who suffered through my rantings.
I take back every thing I said that was wrong, untrue, annoying and in bad taste,
It's a new World and I am excited.
VFRguy
Bookmarks