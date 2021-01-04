I need some help the landing of this plane. I can land a C172, C182 etc., no problem. In fact, I usually crash!

However, with the Piper Arrow, I have to push the joystick all the way forward to even start it to nudge it's way to the runway.

My speed is around 60-70, gear is extended, I just can't get it TO THE GROUND!!

I would have gone to the Just Flight site, except I forgot my password and the reset password on their site is not sending me the reset password link