Thread: Can Anyone Explain This?

  Today, 05:42 PM #1
    ac103010
    Dec 2005
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    786

    Default Can Anyone Explain This?

    Couldn't put this into the title because it would be too long winded.

    I'm puttig a list of aircraft here:

    AC#1024,470,"AAV B735 Blue Air YR-BAB"
    AC#1025,470,"Boeing 737-400L Blue Panorama Air Horizont 9H-GTC"
    AC#1026,470,"Boeing 737-400L Blue Panorama Air Horizont 9H-HUE"
    AC#1027,470,"DJC A320-200 CFM Brussels Airlines OO-SNA"
    AC#1028,470,"British Airways A320-200 G-EUUT no coat"
    AC#1029,470,"British Airways A320-200 G-EUUK Flying Start"
    AC#1030,470,"British Airways A321-200 G-EUXK"
    AC#1031,470,"British Airways A321-200 G-EUXL White Nose"
    AC#1032,460,"AI B462 G-GNTZ"
    AC#1033,460,"AIA B737-400 Enter Air SP-ENB"
    AC#1034,460,"FAIB 737-800w Enter Air '100 years' SP-ENX"
    AC#1035,460,"AIA Boeing 737-800w neos I-NEOS"
    AC#1036,460,"AIA B717 Volotea EC-LQI"
    AC#1037,460,"FAIB A319-100 CFM Volotea EI-FMT"
    AC#1038,460,"Lufthansa A320-200 D-AIQW 100 Jahre Hamburg Airport"
    AC#1039,460,"FAIB Boeing 737-800w TRA Transavia.com Sunweb PH-HZK"
    AC#1040,460,"AIA 737-800 TUIfly D-AHFI"
    AC#1041,460,"DJC A320-200 IAE Wizz Air HA-LPB"
    AC#1042,450,"FAIB Airbus A319 CFM Iberia EC-JEI Old Colours"


    Now, I use AIFP3 and previously, this list of aircraft has been fine. Now, for no apparent reason, one of these aircraft will be shown in red in AIFP3, showing it's not istalled correctly.

    So I recheck the aircraft and find it's been installed correctly, and try it again. Same result.

    I then remove the aircraft, let's say 1027, by:-

    //AC#1027,450..............

    nd re-apply AIFP3, making no other changes except to add // as shown.

    The result is another aircraft is coloured red, say, in this cas, AC#1039.

    They are in no way connected. not part of the same flight plan, they're created by different developers, etc., etc.


    If I repeat the process I find I'm gradually working down through the list of aircraft. And just to stress, they were all working previously.



    This has happened over the past month or so, and with different aircraft lists.



    It's driving me bonkers.

    Allan
  Today, 06:38 PM #2
    lnuss
    Mar 2005
    Westminster, CO
    7,486

    Default

    I don't even know what AIFP3 is, but if you mentioned AIFP3 trouble in the title, it might attract someone who does.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
