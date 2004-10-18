Thread: Question

Hi Glen, I was thinking the answer was The Whitehouse, but maybe you mean the Washington Monument? Either way they both look ok to me, although The Whitehouse looks a little small to me, but being a Brit' I've only ever seen it on tv
This is how they look on my system... sorry there's no sound as the audio didn't record properly for some reason.
https://youtu.be/rIf7sCSKBzw
If you're seeing these differently on yours, maybe you need to download the USA world update? Just a thought. From the main MSFS menu, click on Marketplace & make sure you say yes to free content (see tab on left of screen) you should then see World Update II: USA
I can’t remember if you have to click “buy” or download. Either way you will not be charged anything
Regards
Steve
