Thread: The mystery of the community folder

  Today, 09:18 AM
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    25

    Default The mystery of the community folder

    THE MYSTERY OF THE COMMUNITY FOLDER
    Every since day one when I fell under the spell of FS 2020 I realized that if I ever want to advance my knowledge of this flight simulator that life begins with the understanding of the COMMUNITY folder.
    The mystery started on day one when I was doing an investigation on the different ways get better performance by reinstalling the program to different locations instead of the default ones. It said something like moving all of your stuff to the COMMUNITY folder and having the other stuff at different fuzzy locations.
    I decided against all that since I did not understand every thing it was saying. I will let the computer do what it wants.
    So the computer installed very thing and it was up and running and I was a happy camper.
    Just like every one else I started thinking about making it better by adding on.
    When I was researching the ins and outs of adding on the very first thing that came up was that COMMUNITY folder and I started to look for it. I looked and looked and figured that it must be over at Oak island someplace.
    Being frustrated is common place for me in this computer world so I decided to give up for now and get back to flying.
    I still had this adding on bug in my head and I found myself at flightsim.com.
    This David fella told me to look at
    C:\Users\CatsRule\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community
    Looks like the programmers were trying to drill down to the center of the Earth.
    I fired up the File Explorer and found only “C:\Users\” and it stopped there. The only thing below that was 3 folders, “15807”, “Default”, and “Public”
    I must have the computer from hell.
    During all this time I came up with a bad file or some thing that killed my computer and I called upon Microsoft to fix it.
    They assigned an angel from God to me and he had to do a whole bunch of stuff and he fixed every thing.
    I watched him work and it was amazing.
    While he was working I noticed he added a couple of folders ( C:\Flight Simulator\.
    Under Simulator was two folders called Community and Official.
    Community was empty and under Official was another folder called “OneStore”.
    Inside OneStore I found all of my airplanes and a bunch of other stuff.
    I figure that he just made My life easier.
    Could one of you guys that know what you are doing tell me how I can use this new location to add new stuff to my simulator like the Washington scenery that my friend JohnJohn gave me, airplanes and other stuff.
    I think I gave you enough info and if you do this for me I will remember your kindness forever.
    VFRguy
  Today, 09:50 AM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,279

    Default

    Glen, I am going to try to say this in as inoffensive way possible.
    You don't strike me as the kind of guy who has mastered his computer. You also don't strike me as a person who takes direction very well.
    If my assessment is correct, you are just asking for trouble to start putting addons into FS2020. The sim is still being substantially revised on a frequent basis, and many of the addons are using conjecture rather than documented knowledge to fabricate their addon. The SDK isn't even complete yet. Many of these addons will cause you immense grief if you don't know what you are doing, and clean your community folder before each update. I don't have any addons at this point. I am not saying they can't be deployed successfully, but I am warning you that you will become one of those chronic disgruntled if you don't know what you are doing.
    I think you would be far better served, to master and enjoy the stock aircraft and scenery, until a more final SDK is finished. At some point, it will become possible to add addons with little problem, but I don't think we are there yet for folks like yourself! You were warned!!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
  Today, 10:10 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,901

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by VFRguy View Post
    Could one of you guys that know what you are doing tell me how I can use this new location to add new stuff to my simulator like the Washington scenery that my friend JohnJohn gave me, airplanes and other stuff.
    If you have the Microsoft Store version, your Community folder will be here:

    C:\Users\VFR GUY'S USERNAME\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community

    If you have the Steam version, your Community folder will be here:

    C:\Users\VFR GUY'S USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community

    Once you've located it, right-click on it and select Create a shortcut. Move the shortcut to your desktop so you can then open the Community folder directly.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
  Today, 10:18 AM
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    25

    Default

    I hear you loud and clear.
    Why do you think I held off adding stuff to my FS?
    I waited to hear from guys like you.
    I have been down that dusty road before and I don't want to repeat that again.
    You are wrong about one thing... I can do what I am told.
    If I go a stray I can rely you to set me straight.
    I guess I will not get that disrespectful Washington Monument fixed.
