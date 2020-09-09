Thread: The mystery of the community folder

THE MYSTERY OF THE COMMUNITY FOLDER
Every since day one when I fell under the spell of FS 2020 I realized that if I ever want to advance my knowledge of this flight simulator that life begins with the understanding of the COMMUNITY folder.
The mystery started on day one when I was doing an investigation on the different ways get better performance by reinstalling the program to different locations instead of the default ones. It said something like moving all of your stuff to the COMMUNITY folder and having the other stuff at different fuzzy locations.
I decided against all that since I did not understand every thing it was saying. I will let the computer do what it wants.
So the computer installed very thing and it was up and running and I was a happy camper.
Just like every one else I started thinking about making it better by adding on.
When I was researching the ins and outs of adding on the very first thing that came up was that COMMUNITY folder and I started to look for it. I looked and looked and figured that it must be over at Oak island someplace.
Being frustrated is common place for me in this computer world so I decided to give up for now and get back to flying.
I still had this adding on bug in my head and I found myself at flightsim.com.
This David fella told me to look at
C:\Users\CatsRule\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community
Looks like the programmers were trying to drill down to the center of the Earth.
I fired up the File Explorer and found only “C:\Users\” and it stopped there. The only thing below that was 3 folders, “15807”, “Default”, and “Public”
I must have the computer from hell.
During all this time I came up with a bad file or some thing that killed my computer and I called upon Microsoft to fix it.
They assigned an angel from God to me and he had to do a whole bunch of stuff and he fixed every thing.
I watched him work and it was amazing.
While he was working I noticed he added a couple of folders ( C:\Flight Simulator\.
Under Simulator was two folders called Community and Official.
Community was empty and under Official was another folder called “OneStore”.
Inside OneStore I found all of my airplanes and a bunch of other stuff.
I figure that he just made My life easier.
Could one of you guys that know what you are doing tell me how I can use this new location to add new stuff to my simulator like the Washington scenery that my friend JohnJohn gave me, airplanes and other stuff.
I think I gave you enough info and if you do this for me I will remember your kindness forever.
VFRguy
