Thread: The crazy logbook

The crazy logbook

    The crazy logbook

    Enid, Oklahoma is the home of Vance AFB.
    They train young men to be pilots.
    I have lived in Enid all my life.(sort of).
    I have spent a hell of a long time watching those young men do touch and goes. I know their landing patterns by the back of my hand.
    I even have some great flying stories out of Vance, for another time.
    Ringwood airport is just 3 or 4 miles east of Vance. The pilots do a lot of touch and goes at the Base and a lot of the time they will include Ringwood in their training.
    I also do a lot of touch and goes at those two places.
    Now that I am running FS 20 I noticed something strange with the logbook.
    One I day I did about 8 or 10 touch and goes at Vance and it was the first time I got around at looking at my logbook. There is a column for Take offs and one for landing. I got credit for only 1 landing. I know for a fact I did a bunch more than that.
    After thinking about it I decided a change in tactics was in order.
    This time I would take off from Vance and go to Ringwood and do a touch and go there and fly back to Vance and do a touch there and repeat the cycle for a few times. I made 3 complete circles and this time I got credit for 6 landings.
    The point is the fact that there is a column there that says Number of landings. It doesn't ask where the landings took place.
    I have over 500 hours in a 172 back in the 80's and I can't recall how I treated touch and goes. (my X has my logbook locked up somewhere)
    If you are going to log the number of landings then lets be accurate.
    Other wise forget it.
    There is something going on with the column Number of Take Offs but I haven't given it much thought.
    VFRguy
    For a landing to be recorded in MSFS you MUST:

    1.) Select a Departure airport/airfield and an Arrival airport/airfield (can be be the same airport/airfield) on the World Map screen.

    2.) Take of from, and land at, the selected departure and arrival airports/airfields.

    3.) Request a gate/parking from ATC at the arrival airport/airfield and park at that designated spot.

    4.) Press Ctrl+Shift+E to shut down the engine(s), then Alt+B to switch off the battery.
