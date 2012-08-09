Thread: A scary story

A SCARY STORY for all you smart guys and a word of caution for dumb ass guys like me.
Back in March I put in a order for the disc version of the Premium Deluxe MS Flight Simulator from EBAY. It took 3 weeks to get here. It came from London.
It has 10 disks in a nice package and a book. It took 6 hours to load. When I fired it up it told me to insert disk 1. I did that and the program started just fine. I saw all the wonderful things it could do.
Just one problem, that dam disk number 1. It got under my skin every time I wanted to fly. I couldn't get it out of my mind. I hated that thing.
I got to looking into the difference between the 3 versions. I wasn't into any of the new planes. The enhanced airports was nice and that was about it. I could not get that disk number 1 out of my mind.
So I thought what if I bought the standard version on line and see if I could live without the nice airports. So I uninstalled the deluxe and I downloaded the standard figuring that if I really wanted all the extra stuff I would buy the premium online. That is what I did. Now that disk number 1 is nothing but a bad memory.
The story will now start.
It took 18 hours to download the standard version (at that time) something like 180 Gigs. A pain in the you know what but I survived. I fired it up and I lived happy ever after. For 3 or 4 weeks. Them came update number 1.16.2.0. I think it was 80 Gigs. My computer takes one hour to download 10 Gigs.
The mother of all bombs hit just after the download was finished. The flight program would not load, Xbox would not work and the computer would freeze up. I spent the rest of the day crying my self to sleep.
The sleep lasted about two hours.
I was about ready to jump off a cliff when I got in touch of the Microsoft support line. I explained the problem and the Tec. went to work. It was very hard to understand the Tec. As she came from a far off place. She spent some time consulting with some one and finally they came to the conclusion that I need to reinstall the program (bummer). I didn't like it but I would do as told. This part is really fuzzy so I will just say that nothing worked and they had to call in their big gun. This kind soft spoken gentleman was a life saver. This guy knew exactly what he was doing. He would look at a lot of files, delete some, add some, add folders and do a bunch of things at speeds that made me dizzy. After a long while he told me that every thing will be OK and I could go ahead and reload the program. I ask him if I would loose my personal stuff like config files and he so no. You should see this guy work.
I that no way could every thing be OK. I was wrong and every thing worked. I am happy now.
All this brings me to the point that I wanted to make. Before all this stuff happened I read about this (Just drop it into your Community folder) thing. I tried to find it but I couldn't.
While this guy was fixing my I notice that he was adding a folder at C:FLIGHT SIMULATOR/COMMUNITY. He left it empty and it is still empty.
Is that all I have to do is just drop my file in there and every thing will work?
I am noted for getting myself in trouble by fiddling around with stuff that I know nothing about.
VFRguy
