I now will only post a shorten list of things that I miss from FS10.
The first that I think about is the VFR MAP.
In FS 10 you could do a lot more things than the one we now have.
You could pick up and place your plane any where you please and place it any direction.
You could get rid of any or all of the items that you deem clutter.
You could see the path that your plane took.
If you wanted you could zoom out a lot farther than the new one.
The city's all had names which was great for dorks like me.
I remember one time when I placed my Baron 130,000 feet. The engine died and it went wild until it got down to a lower altitude. Pretty cool.
It is too bad the new map can't do these things. I miss it.
It seems that sometime people makes things more complicated than need be. That is probability not true but we are talking about computers and all the lovely things you can do with them. If they can do so much then how about using some of that computer power to make things a little more simple for us.
Half the time I have no idea what they are talking about. I think they could do it if they were not so lazy. I need to get back on track.
In FS 10 you could move around easier than today. Like in FS 2010 when you start down a path you are locked in and the only way out to start all over from the start. For example, several times when I build a flight I forget about the time and end up starting a flight in the middle of the night when I really wanted it to be high noon.. To correct it I have to go to the runways to build a new flight. (unless I don't know how to build a flight)
In FS 10 all I had to do was pull up the time and just like that my problem was solved.
That is all for now.
I have to fly over to Paris and try for the umpteen time try to fly under that tall tower over there.
Just one more thing.
FS 2010 is my flight sim of choice and I don't want to complain about it too much.
FS 10 has had plenty of time to iron out the kinks. It's time has come and is time to move on.
More to come later.
VFRguy
