Thread: Cal classic DC6 download for FSX autopilot

    SSP76
    Dec 2016
    Cal classic DC6 download for FSX autopilot

    Downloaded the Cal classic DC6 for FSX. Autopilot does not seem to work. Holds alt. but does not follow heading mode and does not pick up vor stations. Any way to cure this problem?
    johnhinson
    Dec 2007
    You really need to read the supplied info. It is not the kind of autopilot you find in modern aircraft.

    Ask on the CalClassic forum and you will get lots of help.

    Best regards,

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
