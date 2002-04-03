Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: CTRL+T will not turn altitude hold on or off

    Kloyce1
    Default CTRL+T will not turn altitude hold on or off

    CTRL+T will not turn altitude hold on or off

    Everything else seams to work OK
    Cavulife
    My default setting for CTRL+T is "Toggle Autopilot ATTITUDE Hold".

    You can reset is to ALTITUDE if you want.
