I just purchased the MSFS 2020 and thru the MS Store. I do NOT have XBox. I would like to know how to change the generic Pilot Profile Name. Went thru the entire setup twice and even watched a video. Tnks for any help here. I have been using the MSFS X for many years and it was very easy to make changes. MSFS 2020 made it difficult for even the experienced Gamers to make basic input changes.