Thread: Sad goodbye to my FSX friends

Its been a long time since I last posted on the FSX forum. Since selling my Cessna 150 n150ew about 10 years ago after accumulating about 800 hours of real flight time. I retired from active flying and have been flying MSFSX ever since . Its the closest a pilot can come to the challenge of real flight ( other than perhaps MSFS 2020 ) I would highly recommend it to anyone interested in realistic pilot training. Unfortunately my computer crashed and I was forced to reinstall windows 10 from the cloud. In the process MSFS was uninstalled . When I attempted to reinstall my original Disk 1 and Disk 2 disk #2 failed to download and everything I tried failed. As a matter of fact I cant even uninstall what files I did download because that fails as well.!
Now I'm not a computer geek ( I mean that in a good way) and at 78 yo I never will be I have done a lot of searching for solutions but I find the solutions that people in various forums have generously offered to others with similar( but not identical ) problems far exceed my ability. All of them by the way were just helpful " possible solutions". It appears as though once you uninstall FSX various factors make it almost impossible for the average computer user like myself to successfully reinstall it.
I had pretty much limited my flying to single and dual engine planes that I had flown or co piloted in real life . Sadly I was on a long around the world northern hemisphere flight in the beech King Air 300 when my computer crashed . I had made it as far as Nagasaki Japan and was using google earth to find suitable runways to land in Russia and hopefully have the range to make the hop across the straits to Alaska then back down the States and then to KLEW Maine where I started and my home field .
The complexity involved with trying steam addition ( especially when I cant even remove old files to have a clean slate ) pretty much eliminates any further flying for me . Got to find some young aviation enthusiast locally who could use a Saitec yoke , rudder pedals and throttle control I guess
So to those of you who some 10 years ago were generous with your help when I first started using FSX thank you and happy flying
Kent
