Thread: I have a list

If I may offer a few suggestions.
1 Avoid any attempt to be abstruse. There are a myriad of different personalities on the forum, but most folks are sincere hobbyists who stop by here occasionally. They aren't seeking witty prose or abject metaphor.
2 Your opinions are appreciated, but not everyone shares your perspective. Again, there are many different reasons people enjoy this hobby. Not everyone wants to be a pilot, not everyone wants prototypical objects, not everyone flies the C172, not everyone flies the A320. Keep in mind that your perspective may be shared by some, but also dismissed by others. Just ignore those that see it differently as much as possible.
3 Some forum participants are more blunt and even sarcastic than others. It is VERY difficult to sense the cues we normally get from body language and gestures on a written forum. That can make a humorous comment sound abrasive.
4 I can personally attest that first impressions don't always match the real demeanor. Sometimes (admittedly rarely), a detractor can be won over and persuaded that you share the same objectives. Don't be too quick to react instead of creating ingratiating overtures.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
