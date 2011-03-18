Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: I have a list

  1. Today, 09:05 AM #1
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    14

    Default I have a list

    I have a list of some things that I miss from FS 10.
    There is quite a few.
    I am reluctant to post it here for fear of being labeled "useless" or the FORUM COPS mite get on my case.
    I will think about it for a while while I head off for my eye exam.
    Perhaps that is what is wrong with me
    FS 10 was a good program and they should have saved a few things from it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:27 AM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Near KHEG-Jacksonville, FL
    Posts
    627

    Default

    If I may suggest (and I am), perhaps take your list and see if others have the same concerns that you have, and have already posted about it, perhaps even found work arounds/answers.

    No need to reinvent the wheel.
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:29 AM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,181

    Default

    Hi Glen, there are probably several things missing from the new sim that we had in FSX but it doesn’t matter. The new sim is so much more enjoyable and they will be implementing many of these features in the coming months/years anyway. Would you go back to FSX (or any other sim)? I know I won’t be.
    There are of course many things in out FSX I don’t miss... like shimmering graphic tiles...blurriness... etc


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:30 AM #4
    nwanerka's Avatar
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    Palm Coast FL
    Posts
    26

    Default

    I would actually love to see your list, I bet you a lot of us agree with it. Please post the list

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:39 AM #5
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,272

    Default

    If I may offer a few suggestions.
    1 Avoid any attempt to be abstruse. There are a myriad of different personalities on the forum, but most folks are sincere hobbyists who stop by here occasionally. They aren't seeking witty prose or abject metaphor.
    2 Your opinions are appreciated, but not everyone shares your perspective. Again, there are many different reasons people enjoy this hobby. Not everyone wants to be a pilot, not everyone wants prototypical objects, not everyone flies the C172, not everyone flies the A320. Keep in mind that your perspective may be shared by some, but also dismissed by others. Just ignore those that see it differently as much as possible.
    3 Some forum participants are more blunt and even sarcastic than others. It is VERY difficult to sense the cues we normally get from body language and gestures on a written forum. That can make a humorous comment sound abrasive.
    4 I can personally attest that first impressions don't always match the real demeanor. Sometimes (admittedly rarely), a detractor can be won over and persuaded that you share the same objectives. Don't be too quick to react instead of creating ingratiating overtures.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:43 AM #6
    nwanerka's Avatar
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    Palm Coast FL
    Posts
    26

    Default

    Well said planesman, well said indeed.

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Printing out list of planes you have in FSX for FSEconomy rentals.
    By Goatman24 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2011, 04:29 PM
  2. List the flights you have been on.
    By BlueDevil in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 07-31-2005, 05:36 PM
  3. Does someone have a list?
    By jimmyt in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:10 AM
  4. Does anyone have a list of countries...
    By JB9606 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-05-2002, 09:08 PM
  5. I have a problem with my airports list ... missing airport
    By Cangshu in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-18-2002, 06:33 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules