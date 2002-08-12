Thread: Faster FS2020 startup

I had to reinstall FS2020 this week-end and for the life of me I cannot remember what I did months ago to bypass these annoying ads for xbox, asobo,etc.. when starting FS2020.
Any help in sharing the solution would be greatly appreciated
J-Louis
I had to reinstall FS2020 this week-end and for the life of me I cannot remember what I did months ago to bypass these annoying ads for xbox, asobo,etc.. when starting FS2020.
Any help in sharing the solution would be greatly appreciated
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C start shell:AppsFolder\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe!App -FastLaunch
