Thread: Faster FS2020 startup

  Today, 09:18 PM
    jlbelard
    Faster FS2020 startup

    I had to reinstall FS2020 this week-end and for the life of me I cannot remember what I did months ago to bypass these annoying ads for xbox, asobo,etc.. when starting FS2020.
    Any help in sharing the solution would be greatly appreciated

    J-Louis
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
  Today, 10:14 PM
    pat_freel
    Quick Start

    C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C start shell:AppsFolder\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe!App -FastLaunch
