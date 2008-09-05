Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Random CTD's

    durhambuilder
    Random CTD's

    I believe I have tried everything now to get rid of the dreaded crash to desktop.
    Nothing in the Community folder.
    Windows Page file set as advised
    Hard drive checked for both errors and viruses.
    Nothing else running but MSFS
    Video drivers are the latest
    Windows 10 fully up to date regarding updates

    And yet I can still only fly for about 90minutes before I get the dreaded pause and stutter followed by the crash to desktop without any message or explanation.

    I have monitored the CPU and memory useage in task manager and nothing seems to be amiss.
    Any ideas or thoughts would be welcome.
    Geoff
    g7rta
    Default

    Hi Geoff, have you overclocked any of your hardware? If you have, then you might want to go back to the default speeds. MSFS doesn’t like it and I believe it’s more prone to CTDs if you do.

    If you haven’t overclocked then it’s back to the drawing board. You seem to have checked all the usual stuff already.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
