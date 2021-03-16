Just became a member with intent to improve my recent (last year) interest and use of the very complex 2020 sim. I really like the CJ4 Citation and want to add the CJ4 WORKING TITLE MOD I have been reading about. How does one incorporate the mod into the MSFS 2020. I don’t know where to find it, what it costs or what the steps are to make it operational.

If you could offer this novice user some steps to get there, it would be much appreciated.