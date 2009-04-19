Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Any way to use planes for fsx acceleration?

    Default Any way to use planes for fsx acceleration?

    I have fsx steam edition but it does not have acceleration built in.

    Most later planes will either not work or have a bunch of gauges missing.

    I have p3d v5 but almost no fsx stuff will work on there.

    I am having a license issue with my p3d v2 so I am hoping Lockheed-Rand will get back to me on that.

    Most reports I have read said that acceleration (which now goes for 70 dollars US) will not work on Windows 10 and is very hard to get activated.

    Is there anything I can do to run the newer freeware planes for fsx?

    Thanks in Advance
    Jeffery Sitz
    Default

    FSX-SE (Steam Edition) HAS Acceleration in it! You may want to do a Repair (Verify Cache).
    To verify your game files please do the following:

    1. Load the Steam platform and log into your account
    2. Click the Library tab in the menu at the top of the screen
    3. Click the List View from the view options on the top right of the screen
    4. Right click on Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition to bring up a popup menu
    5. Click on Properties from the popup menu to bring up another popup box
    6. Click on Local files from the popup box menu
    7. Click on Verify integrity of game cache from the Local file options
    8. Wait for the progress bar to finish verifying your files. Additional files may download
    9. Restart Steam
    10. Restart Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition
    Default FSX Acceleration in FSX SE

    Thank you for the prompt reply. I will do as you say and maybe it will fix my problems
