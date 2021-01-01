Well, I guess I have to give up on having an audible warning when I turn on the autopilot on two of my planes (Baron 58)and(Bonanza).
I was taught to stop bellyaching about stuff I don't have and concentrate on things I have.
With that in mind, I took the Baron out for a spin. We took off from LBJ 31R headed west. We did 5 or 6 touch and goes and just took in the sights. I played around with the autopilot and got used to the silence. I forgive the guy who forgot to add the warning sound and things wasn't that bad.
Also, today, I sent the big guy at flightsim.com an E mail and ask if there was a way to change my name. He replayed with a yes but he would have to do it.
So I ask him to change my name to VFRguy.
That was something I wanted to do for a while but could not find away to do it. That guy was willing to change it for me.
THANKS
That name kind of fits my style. I like to fly around at 1000 to 5000 AGL and do some touch and goes and see the sights. I did take the DA 62 up to see how high it would go. Above 20 000 it got hard to fly. At around 23 000 I could not keep it from stalling.
There is a whole bunch of stuff that I don't understand about Flying so for now I like to keep things simple.
VFRguy