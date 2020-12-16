HI
I'm very new at FS2020 and am just trying to get the hang of it.
I had the full assistance on at first and I could take off ok but since I have tried to take off without rudder assistance I just go round in circles!
I have tested if the joystick z-axis is working and it is OK .So I imagine it's FS2020 that is the cause. Or rather it's me doing something wrong that's causing it.

I have other problems with the mapping as well including the trim controls ?

any suggestions would be appreciated.

Mike