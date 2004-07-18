I'm thinking about a radio/gps/etc stack and considering the Propwash products.

The only reference I see to that company here is that somebody sold some lightly used equipment.

Does anybody have experience with these? It'd be about $800, so I don't really want to be unhappily surprised at anything

For the record, I'm going to use this with FSX, and I'm aware that I need to purchase RealityXP gps to operate the GPS panel.

Thanks,
Ed Greenberg