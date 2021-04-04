hi all looking for some help

i have the HAP gauge,by Dirk Fassbender/ Antti Pankonen, installed on a ec135. i have a couple of issues: the first one being whenever i engage flight transition mode,the helicopter goes fine until it reaches its 40KIAS cut off,however when it switches to the IAS and VS mode both of those parameters are set to 0,making the chopper slow down and drop to the ground,which can be solved by quicky scrolling on each wheel to select a higher IAS and VS but its a bit of an inconveinience

my other issue is:when the auto pilot gets engaged with IAS and ALT mode etc,it cause the chopper to be really jerky,rocking from side to side

any help will we greatly appreciated TIA