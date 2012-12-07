Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: GPU Help

  1. Today, 04:28 AM #1
    burnssimon
    burnssimon is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default GPU Help

    Hi there,

    first post so please be gentle! I'm going to be purchasing MSFS 2020 and will need to upgrade my video card.

    I currently have a i5 10500 with 16Gb of RAM and plenty of hard drive space. The PC is connected to a 46" 4K TV.

    Whilst I am only looking for modest graphics (low quality / 1080p) initially, I'm wondering whether purchasing something like GeForce GTX 1660 Super would be fit for the job whilst not being bottle necked by the CPU.

    Any advice would be much appreciated.

    Simon
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:26 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,895

    Default

    You could buy a reasonable used car for the price of a new GPU at the moment - if you could even find a new GPU for sale.
    The advice all over the internet at the moment is to go for a complete pre-built system at the spec you require, but even then there could be delays.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. GPU Help! :(
    By btcobos in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-12-2012, 07:17 PM
  2. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 06:06 AM
  3. GPU compatibilty....help
    By deaddonkey in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-25-2003, 11:47 PM
  4. GPU compatibility--- help please
    By deaddonkey in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-24-2003, 03:35 PM
  5. GPU compatibility-- help please!
    By deaddonkey in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-23-2003, 09:04 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules