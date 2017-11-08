Hi all I am working on a version of The Natural World scenery for FSXSE and a update for my P3D v5 version, I popped a few screen shot while checking textures in South America which I thought I'd share, the aproximate location in Argentina is approx: Lat:S42'20 Lon:W68'57
Link https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xdiqzue27...UClq7cp4a?dl=0
I am about at the stage that I will start producing some Vids for YouTube to demo the quality that you may expect.

Howard
[email protected]