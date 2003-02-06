Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mykrodian MX-1

  Yesterday, 03:54 PM
    rdahmes
    Default Mykrodian MX-1

    Beautiful plane, but there are no dials below the Garmin display to set heading, altitude, course or barometer. Is this intentional or do we need a bug fix?
  Yesterday, 04:25 PM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    I haven't downloaded this one, it's mainly for VR pilots, but the readme on flightsim.to says "touch based avionics" so you click on the Garmin screen itself to change settings.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
