Thread: Mykrodian MX-1

Beautiful plane, but there are no dials below the Garmin display to set heading, altitude, course or barometer. Is this intentional or do we need a bug fix?
I haven't downloaded this one, it's mainly for VR pilots, but the readme on flightsim.to says "touch based avionics" so you click on the Garmin screen itself to change settings.
