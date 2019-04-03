ok so i reinstalled SF+ it's update and run the program and this is what i get

- System

- Provider

[ Name] Application Error

- EventID 1000

[ Qualifiers] 0

Version 0

Level 2

Task 100

Opcode 0

Keywords 0x80000000000000

- TimeCreated

[ SystemTime] 2021-06-07T13:14:14.1070216Z

EventRecordID 8910

Correlation

- Execution

[ ProcessID] 0
[ ThreadID] 0

Channel Application

Computer DESKTOP-VM8G8HF

Security


- EventData

rexskyforce.exe
5.0.2021.316
60564828
KERNELBASE.dll
10.0.19041.1023
cbf6f7d1
e0434352
0012a6f2
1340
01d75b9e20fbb18a
C:\REX Sky Force 3D\rexskyforce.exe
C:\WINDOWS\System32\KERNELBASE.dll
836c8ff2-45b8-4ffe-a45d-e02ccd68e904
as well as this.

- System

- Provider

[ Name] .NET Runtime

- EventID 1026

[ Qualifiers] 0

Version 0

Level 2

Task 0

Opcode 0

Keywords 0x80000000000000

- TimeCreated

[ SystemTime] 2021-06-07T13:14:13.4233543Z

EventRecordID 8909

Correlation

- Execution

[ ProcessID] 0
[ ThreadID] 0

Channel Application

Computer DESKTOP-VM8G8HF

Security


- EventData

Application: rexskyforce.exe Framework Version: v4.0.30319 Description: The process was terminated due to an unhandled exception. Exception Info: System.ArgumentOutOfRangeException at System.Windows.Forms.Timer.set_Interval(Int32) at rexcore.rexcore.wrkWxInject_RunWorkerCompleted(System.Object, System.ComponentModel.RunWorkerCompletedEventArgs) at System.ComponentModel.BackgroundWorker.OnRunWorkerCompleted(System.ComponentModel.RunWorkerCompletedEventArgs) at System.ComponentModel.BackgroundWorker.AsyncOperationCompleted(System.Object) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.InternalRealCall(System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.TryCatchWhen(System.Object, System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32, System.Delegate) at System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherOperation.InvokeImpl() at System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherOperation.InvokeInSecurityContext(System.Object) at System.Threading.ExecutionContext.RunInternal(System.Threading.ExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object, Boolean) at System.Threading.ExecutionContext.Run(System.Threading.ExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object, Boolean) at System.Threading.ExecutionContext.Run(System.Threading.ExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object) at MS.Internal.CulturePreservingExecutionContext.Run(MS.Internal.CulturePreservingExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object) at System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherOperation.Invoke() at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.ProcessQueue() at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.WndProcHook(IntPtr, Int32, IntPtr, IntPtr, Boolean ByRef) at MS.Win32.HwndWrapper.WndProc(IntPtr, Int32, IntPtr, IntPtr, Boolean ByRef) at MS.Win32.HwndSubclass.DispatcherCallbackOperation(System.Object) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.InternalRealCall(System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.TryCatchWhen(System.Object, System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32, System.Delegate) at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.LegacyInvokeImpl(System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherPriority, System.TimeSpan, System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32) at MS.Win32.HwndSubclass.SubclassWndProc(IntPtr, Int32, IntPtr, IntPtr) at MS.Win32.UnsafeNativeMethods.DispatchMessage(System.Windows.Interop.MSG ByRef) at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.PushFrameImpl(System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherFrame) at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.PushFrame(System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherFrame) at System.Windows.Application.RunDispatcher(System.Object) at System.Windows.Application.RunInternal(System.Windows.Window) at System.Windows.Application.Run(System.Windows.Window) at System.Windows.Application.Run() at rexskyforce.App.Main()

and that's after installing the update for SF so it's either the update is not right or it's SF. because before this up date is installed SF will work.