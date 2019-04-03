Rex5 Sky Force 3D
ok so i reinstalled SF+ it's update and run the program and this is what i get
- System
- Provider
[ Name] Application Error
- EventID 1000
[ Qualifiers] 0
Version 0
Level 2
Task 100
Opcode 0
Keywords 0x80000000000000
- TimeCreated
[ SystemTime] 2021-06-07T13:14:14.1070216Z
EventRecordID 8910
Correlation
- Execution
[ ProcessID] 0
[ ThreadID] 0
Channel Application
Computer DESKTOP-VM8G8HF
Security
- EventData
rexskyforce.exe
5.0.2021.316
60564828
KERNELBASE.dll
10.0.19041.1023
cbf6f7d1
e0434352
0012a6f2
1340
01d75b9e20fbb18a
C:\REX Sky Force 3D\rexskyforce.exe
C:\WINDOWS\System32\KERNELBASE.dll
836c8ff2-45b8-4ffe-a45d-e02ccd68e904
as well as this.
- System
- Provider
[ Name] .NET Runtime
- EventID 1026
[ Qualifiers] 0
Version 0
Level 2
Task 0
Opcode 0
Keywords 0x80000000000000
- TimeCreated
[ SystemTime] 2021-06-07T13:14:13.4233543Z
EventRecordID 8909
Correlation
- Execution
[ ProcessID] 0
[ ThreadID] 0
Channel Application
Computer DESKTOP-VM8G8HF
Security
- EventData
Application: rexskyforce.exe Framework Version: v4.0.30319 Description: The process was terminated due to an unhandled exception. Exception Info: System.ArgumentOutOfRangeException at System.Windows.Forms.Timer.set_Interval(Int32) at rexcore.rexcore.wrkWxInject_RunWorkerCompleted(System.Object, System.ComponentModel.RunWorkerCompletedEventArgs) at System.ComponentModel.BackgroundWorker.OnRunWorkerCompleted(System.ComponentModel.RunWorkerCompletedEventArgs) at System.ComponentModel.BackgroundWorker.AsyncOperationCompleted(System.Object) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.InternalRealCall(System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.TryCatchWhen(System.Object, System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32, System.Delegate) at System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherOperation.InvokeImpl() at System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherOperation.InvokeInSecurityContext(System.Object) at System.Threading.ExecutionContext.RunInternal(System.Threading.ExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object, Boolean) at System.Threading.ExecutionContext.Run(System.Threading.ExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object, Boolean) at System.Threading.ExecutionContext.Run(System.Threading.ExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object) at MS.Internal.CulturePreservingExecutionContext.Run(MS.Internal.CulturePreservingExecutionContext, System.Threading.ContextCallback, System.Object) at System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherOperation.Invoke() at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.ProcessQueue() at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.WndProcHook(IntPtr, Int32, IntPtr, IntPtr, Boolean ByRef) at MS.Win32.HwndWrapper.WndProc(IntPtr, Int32, IntPtr, IntPtr, Boolean ByRef) at MS.Win32.HwndSubclass.DispatcherCallbackOperation(System.Object) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.InternalRealCall(System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32) at System.Windows.Threading.ExceptionWrapper.TryCatchWhen(System.Object, System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32, System.Delegate) at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.LegacyInvokeImpl(System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherPriority, System.TimeSpan, System.Delegate, System.Object, Int32) at MS.Win32.HwndSubclass.SubclassWndProc(IntPtr, Int32, IntPtr, IntPtr) at MS.Win32.UnsafeNativeMethods.DispatchMessage(System.Windows.Interop.MSG ByRef) at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.PushFrameImpl(System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherFrame) at System.Windows.Threading.Dispatcher.PushFrame(System.Windows.Threading.DispatcherFrame) at System.Windows.Application.RunDispatcher(System.Object) at System.Windows.Application.RunInternal(System.Windows.Window) at System.Windows.Application.Run(System.Windows.Window) at System.Windows.Application.Run() at rexskyforce.App.Main()
and that's after installing the update for SF so it's either the update is not right or it's SF. because before this up date is installed SF will work.
16 gigs of ram
1TB HardDrive
windows 10.
desktop
