Thread: Grumman Widgeon

New model for MSFS, by Flysimware
jk5359
jk5352
jk5347
jk5341
Nice shots! Can I ask if you don’t mind what format you save your repaints in for MSFS. mine still don’t show up😒
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
what format? The texture files? as DDS files. Is it only mine that don't show up?
jk5398 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr
jk5370 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr
Oh you miss understood.....Its MY repaints that I create that don't show up....yours do just fine. I'm just wondering what could cause mine not to.
Ha, that happens to me too occasionally. Is this for msfs? Did you update the layout.json file?
Three nice paints and shots of the Widgeon.
Larry
