Thread: Grumman Widgeon

  Yesterday, 05:28 AM
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    Jun 2010
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    1,776

    Default Grumman Widgeon

    New model for MSFS, by Flysimware

    jk5359

    jk5352

    jk5347

    jk5341
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
  Yesterday, 10:45 AM
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    699

    Default

    Nice shots! Can I ask if you don’t mind what format you save your repaints in for MSFS. mine still don’t show up😒
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
  Yesterday, 10:50 AM
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    Jun 2010
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    1,776

    Default

    what format? The texture files? as DDS files. Is it only mine that don't show up?

    jk5398 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    jk5370 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
  Yesterday, 12:52 PM
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    699

    Default

    Oh you miss understood.....Its MY repaints that I create that don't show up....yours do just fine. I'm just wondering what could cause mine not to.
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
  Yesterday, 01:17 PM
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    Jun 2010
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    1,776

    Default

    Ha, that happens to me too occasionally. Is this for msfs? Did you update the layout.json file?
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
  Yesterday, 03:08 PM
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    Mar 2005
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    17,633

    Default

    Three nice paints and shots of the Widgeon.
    Larry
  Yesterday, 05:10 PM
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    699

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jankees View Post
    Ha, that happens to me too occasionally. Is this for msfs? Did you update the layout.json file?
    The layout.jason file? No I did not - how do I do that actually? Didn't realize it had to be done! Thanks mate - you might have solved my problem! Can you let me know how you do it?
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
