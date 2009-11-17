Thread: Where do I find VOR information for Australia\Victoria

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Where do I find VOR information for Australia\Victoria

    Default Where do I find VOR information for Australia\Victoria

    I would like to practise VOR navigation, for example, from Melbourne to regional Victoria but I can't seem to find a good reference to VOR charts for Australia. Does anyone know where to find this info?

    MSFS2020
    Xplane11
    Default

    Searching the web for "australia VORs" I found:

    https://www.pilotnav.com/browse/nava...ntry/AUSTRALIA

    but not much else.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JDMils
    I would like to practise VOR navigation, for example, from Melbourne to regional Victoria but I can't seem to find a good reference to VOR charts for Australia. Does anyone know where to find this info?

    MSFS2020
    Xplane11
    J.D.,

    Turns out that SkyVector does show at least the Melbourne VOR on 114.1 MHz. And below the SkyVector image is an au.gov website link which gives me the impression that VOR navigation is something you learn other ways than from a chart, unless they are on the WACS, which cover the country.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.png  Views: 4  Size: 430.7 KB  ID: 226424

    https://vfrg.casa.gov.au/pre-flight-...ration/charts/

    More sites:

    https://aviation.stackexchange.com/q...for-australia#

    This says something about charts, but not what. Requires sign-up:

    https://www.airservicesaustralia.com.../Account/Logon
    https://www.airservicesaustralia.com...ocuments/About

    Guide to WACs coverage and names:

    https://www.airservicesaustralia.com...cal_Charts.pdf

    Perhaps there are few enough VORs in Australia, that one learns them as needed by flight with the help of local knowledge, like the airport manager? That Airport guide didn't say anything about aids to navigation.

    I hope this helps.

    Sean Kelly
