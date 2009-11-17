Thread: Where do I find VOR information for Australia\Victoria

I would like to practise VOR navigation, for example, from Melbourne to regional Victoria but I can't seem to find a good reference to VOR charts for Australia. Does anyone know where to find this info?
MSFS2020
Xplane11
Searching the web for "australia VORs" I found:
https://www.pilotnav.com/browse/nava...ntry/AUSTRALIA
but not much else.
Larry N.
As Skylab would say:
Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
Turns out that SkyVector does show at least the Melbourne VOR on 114.1 MHz. And below the SkyVector image is an au.gov website link which gives me the impression that VOR navigation is something you learn other ways than from a chart, unless they are on the WACS, which cover the country.
https://vfrg.casa.gov.au/pre-flight-...ration/charts/
More sites:
https://aviation.stackexchange.com/q...for-australia#
This says something about charts, but not what. Requires sign-up:
https://www.airservicesaustralia.com.../Account/Logon
https://www.airservicesaustralia.com...ocuments/About
Guide to WACs coverage and names:
https://www.airservicesaustralia.com...cal_Charts.pdf
Perhaps there are few enough VORs in Australia, that one learns them as needed by flight with the help of local knowledge, like the airport manager? That Airport guide didn't say anything about aids to navigation.
I hope this helps.
