Thread: Where do I find VOR information for Australia\Victoria

I would like to practise VOR navigation, for example, from Melbourne to regional Victoria but I can't seem to find a good reference to VOR charts for Australia. Does anyone know where to find this info? MSFS2020 Xplane11

'Glichy' controls or switches and don't want to pay for new ones? Read on... You can bring a controller back to life by exercising it through it's full range of motion or from maximum to minimum and back again 50 times. I had a Logitech joystick that gave left rudder without touching it but turning it 50X fixed it.