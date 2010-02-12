Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: A question of autopilot

  1. Yesterday, 01:30 AM #1
    glenrmcc
    glenrmcc is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    7

    Default A question of autopilot

    When I fly the DA 62 and I turn on the autopilot a voice comes on and says “Engaging Autopilot” and when I turn it off I hear a chimes sound.
    When I fly the Baron or the Bonanza and turn on the autopilot I near nothing.
    I can't find anything that allows me turn on the voice.
    It seems that I should be allowed to turn on the voice since all 3 planes have Garmin.
    Can someone help me out?
    I need to hear that voice.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:30 AM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Near KHEG-Jacksonville, FL
    Posts
    623

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by glenrmcc View Post
    When I fly the DA 62 and I turn on the autopilot a voice comes on and says “Engaging Autopilot” and when I turn it off I hear a chimes sound.
    When I fly the Baron or the Bonanza and turn on the autopilot I near nothing.
    I can't find anything that allows me turn on the voice.
    It seems that I should be allowed to turn on the voice since all 3 planes have Garmin.
    Can someone help me out?
    I need to hear that voice.
    Not 100% sure of this, but perhaps not all planes have a voice that let's you know when AP is engaged. I know on the Piper Arrow it is a sound (can't describe it). Unless your using a mod that does this?
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:23 AM #3
    glenrmcc
    glenrmcc is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    7

    Default

    Arggg...That wasn't the answer that I wanted to get.
    I shy away from the big guys as well as the slower small guys.
    That pretty much leaves the DA 62 (I really like this one), the Baron and the Bonanza.
    In FS 10 I flew the baron 58, 95 % of the time. I felt like I owned that plane.
    It really is a pain in the rear to not have some sort of audio Que when the autopilot is turned on.
    The silent autopilot is making me shy away from stepping back into my beloved Baron.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:32 AM #4
    glenrmcc
    glenrmcc is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    7

    Default

    Things are not bad since I have the DA 62.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:36 AM #5
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Near KHEG-Jacksonville, FL
    Posts
    623

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by glenrmcc View Post
    Arggg...That wasn't the answer that I wanted to get.
    I shy away from the big guys as well as the slower small guys.
    That pretty much leaves the DA 62 (I really like this one), the Baron and the Bonanza.
    In FS 10 I flew the baron 58, 95 % of the time. I felt like I owned that plane.
    It really is a pain in the rear to not have some sort of audio Que when the autopilot is turned on.
    The silent autopilot is making me shy away from stepping back into my beloved Baron.

    Most AP's do make a sound when activated. It may not be a voice saying "Autopilot on", but the few that I've flown due make a clicking sound or something like that. Unless you hit the "Z" key (mapped to Autopilot) or click it in the cockpit, you should be ok
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:35 AM #6
    glenrmcc
    glenrmcc is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    7

    Default A reply to A question of autopilot

    I have already been that route. (the Z thing)
    If you fire up the Baron 58 you should see (hear) what I mean.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Adding Autopilot to non-autopilot aircraft
    By Jib01 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-20-2016, 09:44 AM
  2. Autopilot - how do I control bank angle in autopilot?
    By murfman89 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-02-2010, 03:46 AM
  3. DreamFleet 727 not work autopilot 727 autopilot tutorial help
    By luisdeaf in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-02-2006, 03:04 PM
  4. Question about autopilot
    By KittyMercury in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-07-2002, 10:46 PM
  5. The Autopilot question
    By mudduck in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 12:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules