Thread: A question of autopilot

Not 100% sure of this, but perhaps not all planes have a voice that let's you know when AP is engaged. I know on the Piper Arrow it is a sound (can't describe it). Unless your using a mod that does this?
When I fly the DA 62 and I turn on the autopilot a voice comes on and says “Engaging Autopilot” and when I turn it off I hear a chimes sound.
When I fly the Baron or the Bonanza and turn on the autopilot I near nothing.
I can't find anything that allows me turn on the voice.
It seems that I should be allowed to turn on the voice since all 3 planes have Garmin.
Can someone help me out?
I need to hear that voice.
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
