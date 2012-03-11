Thread: Question about the smart camera

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Question about the smart camera

    Not 100% sure I understand the purpose of this camera, though I've watched a few YouTube videos on the topic, so I think I'm getting it a bit better than before.

    My understanding is that with the External Smart Cam, it locks with an outside view of my plane, while centering on a chosen feature or object below. But my question is, can the External Smart Cam do the opposite? That is, center on my plane while fixed at a specific location a distance away from my plane-- such as a control tower, a point on the runway, etc; so I can watch my plane fly by?

    If that's not what the smart cam is for, is there another camera or function that is designed to do that?

    The drone cam almost appears to handle that function when I pull away from your plane with the drone. It will certainly look at my plane from a distance, but once I try to fly my plane, I quickly realize that the plane cannot be controlled in drone mode. So in my mind, of absolutely no help.

    Can the fixed external cameras be set long distances away from the plane (i.e.-- over 300 yards)? Or those are only for close range outside shots of the plane?

    Thanks for cluing me in if there's something new to be learned here.
    The Smart Cam points at nearby airports, or POI's, or at a user defined target. It can be used both in Cockpit view and in External view.

    For a fly by the Drone Cam is the tool to use. By default the toggle is the Ins key.

    There's a series of videos on the different cams. This is the Drone video: https://youtu.be/5hIutIwfzwk
